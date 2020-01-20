BBC Sport pundit claims £30m Wolves ace would be 'perfect' for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are three points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League table.

Garth Crooks has claimed that Wolves forward Raul Jimenez would be 'perfect' for Tottenham Hotspur given the long-term injury to Harry Kane.

The BBC Sport pundit did point out that there would be one issue and that is that he would be worth 'twice the price' Wolves paid for the '£30 million' player, and therefore, he would only be 'perfect' for Spurs if he was four years younger.

Jimenez, 28, is in the form of his life for Wolves and the highly-rated Mexican simply cannot stop scoring. He has netted on 19 occasions and supplied six assists in 36 games in all competitions this season [transfermarkt].

Wolves came from 2-0 down to beat Southampton at the weekend, with Jimenez netting a brace, as Crooks suggested he could be a player Spurs would love.

"We will never know what Nuno Espirito Santo said to his players at half-time but their response was emphatic and so was the finishing of Raul Jimenez," Crooks told BBC Sport.

"The Mexico striker is in great form. If he was four years younger he would be perfect for Spurs, especially with Harry Kane's long-term injury, but he would also be worth twice the price and not the £30m Wolves paid for him. What a snip."

Given the way Jimenez is performing it wouldn't be a surprise if those teams in the Champions League places across Europe come calling for his services because he is a very underrated figure.

Tottenham are trying to chase Champions League football themselves and the injury to Kane has put a stumbling block in the road for Jose Mourinho's men.

Whether or not Daniel Levy pays the money to get in a top-dollar striker remains to be seen, but if the North London outfit do opt against bringing in a fresh face before the winter transfer window slams shut then it would be a huge risk.