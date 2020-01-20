'Bargaining chip?' Some Rangers fans think part-exchange deal could be on cards in January

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could allow Greg Docherty to leave Ibrox this month.

Some Rangers fans hope than loaning out one of their players could see a rumoured target arrive at Ibrox.

According to The Herald, the race to sign the midfielder Greg Docherty on loan is now being led by Charlton Athletic.

It was previously claimed that Docherty, who has failed to break into Steven Gerrard's plans despite the Rangers manager having praised his attitude and performances in training, was close to joining Sunderland on a temporary basis.

But a move to Charlton, who are currently a division higher than Sunderland after beating the Mackems in last season's League One play-off final, could be of greater benefit to the 23-year-old having already starred at third-tier level for Shrewsbury Town.

And Rangers too could profit if these fans' dreams are realised...

Could we use this as a bargaining chip for lyle? — Jt (@Jptsince92) January 20, 2020

Give charlton docherty on loan for even 18 months in return for lyle taylor just now and maybe throw 100k there way aswell — Kyle hilton (@Kylehilton1989) January 20, 2020

any idea if this could work towards a deal for Lyle Taylor? or was that talk all rubbish? — Graham Cummings (@grahamcummings7) January 20, 2020

But if he helps us get Lyle Taylor ... — Chris Smith (@Obanlad1970) January 20, 2020

Wonder if there’s a deal to be done there to get Taylor up here a bit earlier? — Simon (@simon1872) January 20, 2020

Great. We take their striker in return? — Robbie John Shea (@robbieshea13) January 20, 2020

Lyle Taylor has emerged as Charlton's talisman in his 18 months at The Valley, which have yielded 32 goals in 58 games.

But the 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is on course to leave for nothing after the Addicks withdrew their offer of a new one.

The prominent Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe have each scored regularly this season, although neither's futures are currently secure beyond it.