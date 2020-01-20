Quick links

'Bargaining chip?' Some Rangers fans think part-exchange deal could be on cards in January

Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could allow Greg Docherty to leave Ibrox this month.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans hope than loaning out one of their players could see a rumoured target arrive at Ibrox.

According to The Herald, the race to sign the midfielder Greg Docherty on loan is now being led by Charlton Athletic. 

It was previously claimed that Docherty, who has failed to break into Steven Gerrard's plans despite the Rangers manager having praised his attitude and performances in training, was close to joining Sunderland on a temporary basis.

 

But a move to Charlton, who are currently a division higher than Sunderland after beating the Mackems in last season's League One play-off final, could be of greater benefit to the 23-year-old having already starred at third-tier level for Shrewsbury Town.

And Rangers too could profit if these fans' dreams are realised...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lyle Taylor has emerged as Charlton's talisman in his 18 months at The Valley, which have yielded 32 goals in 58 games.

But the 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is on course to leave for nothing after the Addicks withdrew their offer of a new one.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forrest at The Valley on August 20, 2019 in London, England.

The prominent Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe have each scored regularly this season, although neither's futures are currently secure beyond it. 

