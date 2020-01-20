Quick links

'Arsenal never called': Sporting director denies Champions League defender is Gunners-bound

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa is a wanted man.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has told Culture PSG that Arsenal haven't even called to register any interest in Layvin Kurzawa.

PSG beat Lorient 1-0 in the French Cup on Sunday, with Pablo Sarabia scoring a late winner for the Ligue 1 giants against their second-tier opposition.

Edinson Cavani wasn't involved as speculation surrounds his future, but left back Kurzawa did get a start in the unconvincing win.

 

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Arsenal are being heavily linked with a move to sign the Frenchman.

The Telegraph note that Arsenal hope to do a deal this month given injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney at left back, but reports in France suggest Arsenal are seeking a pre-contract agreement.

France Football claim Kurzawa could pen a five-year deal to join Arsenal as a free agent, and the Gunners would then be in a strong position to seal a cut-price deal this month.

Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray at Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019...

However, PSG chief Leonardo claims there have been no offers for Kurzawa, and remains an important part of first-team plans for now.

Leonardo acknowledged that Kurzawa is out of contract soon so could well move on, but Arsenal haven't called for talks about a deal, meaning they're treating it all as business as usual.

“We never had a proposal, zero,” said Leonardo. “He plays a lot of matches, he is there. We didn't have an exact proposal, he is also a player at the end of his contract, but we didn't get anything. Arsenal never called, we have nothing,” he added.

Layvin Kurzawa #20 of Paris Saint-Germain shoots the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes at Parc des Princes on December 4, 2019 in Paris, France.

