Ancelotti shares that Everton ace with zero starts is 'exciting' him after being 'excellent' in training

Anthony Gordon came off the bench to help Everton record a point at the London Stadium over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has raved about Anthony Gordon and shared that the youngster has been 'excellent' in training and is 'exciting' him.

Over the weekend, Gordon came off the bench for Everton and helped them secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

He will be hoping that his substitution appearance is followed by a potential first start for the club. He has come off the bench for Everton in the Premier League, League Cup and in the Europa League in 2017.

The senior players have struggled to deliver the goods for Everton this season, and whilst they are perhaps letting down the fans, they will be delighted to hear that there is some talent coming through the ranks.

"He has been excellent in training," Ancelotti told BBC Sport. "He gets on the ball, he's settling in and has been exciting. He has a great career ahead of him and he has the skills to be a very good player for the club."

Everton have steadied things somewhat since that humiliating defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, but there is a long way to go before the fans can start to feel optimistic once again.

The January transfer window is open which provides Ancelotti with a chance to make some moves and perhaps add some much-needed freshness into Everton's dressing room.

But given that big deals or big-name deals are hard to come by during the winter window, the Everton fans will perhaps get a feel of Ancelotti's pulling power in the summer.

The Toffees have spent big for a number of seasons now and if they are to go again in the summer then they simply cannot afford to mess up once again because it could prove to be catastrophic.