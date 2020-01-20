Quick links

Allan Saint-Maximin hits back at Chelsea and Palace fans on Twitter

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in...
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin helped Steve Bruce's side beat Chelsea at the weekend.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has taken on a Crystal Palace and a Chelsea supporter on Twitter, after the Magpies’ latest win.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at the weekend, as Steve Bruce’s side picked up a vital three points.

 

It was Saint-Maximin’s cross which set up Newcastle’s victory, as he put the ball in the box for Isaac Hayden to head home.

Newcastle celebrated wildly after securing the three points, and a Chelsea supporter hit out at Saint-Maximin’s post on Twitter, expressing his joy. 

A Palace supporter then attempted to tell Saint-Maximin to ‘focus on not getting relegated’ but the winger had a response for that too.

Saint-Maximin appears to enjoy the dialogue with supporters on social media, and the way he has used Twitter has only served to increase his popularity since arriving at Newcastle.

The attacker is not only exciting on the field, but he appears to be a huge character off it as well.

Newcastle’s win over Chelsea has lifted them up to 12th in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

