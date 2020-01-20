Allan Saint-Maximin hits back at Chelsea and Palace fans on Twitter

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin helped Steve Bruce's side beat Chelsea at the weekend.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has taken on a Crystal Palace and a Chelsea supporter on Twitter, after the Magpies’ latest win.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at the weekend, as Steve Bruce’s side picked up a vital three points.

It was Saint-Maximin’s cross which set up Newcastle’s victory, as he put the ball in the box for Isaac Hayden to head home.

Newcastle celebrated wildly after securing the three points, and a Chelsea supporter hit out at Saint-Maximin’s post on Twitter, expressing his joy.

Journalist : How do you feel ?



Me : https://t.co/zbumzOyo09 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 19, 2020

Relax my brother I was talking about journalists and my shape, not about your club, don't feel upset ❤️ — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 19, 2020

A Palace supporter then attempted to tell Saint-Maximin to ‘focus on not getting relegated’ but the winger had a response for that too.

Wow "shut up"? You sound like you're a thug, are you a member of a gang or something ? pic.twitter.com/gQ2vin8t80 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 19, 2020

Saint-Maximin appears to enjoy the dialogue with supporters on social media, and the way he has used Twitter has only served to increase his popularity since arriving at Newcastle.

The attacker is not only exciting on the field, but he appears to be a huge character off it as well.

Newcastle’s win over Chelsea has lifted them up to 12th in the Premier League table.