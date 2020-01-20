Quick links

After Llorente speculation, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa reportedly competing for yet another striker

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Leicester City-owned Islam Slimani.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing Islam Slimani, who is on loan at AS Monaco from Leicester City at the moment.

The report has claimed that Villa are looking to secure the services of the Algeria international striker on a loan deal.

Spurs are also reported to hold interest in the 31-year-old striker, who joined Monaco on loan from Leicester in the summer of 2019.

 

Fernando Llorente speculation

Slimani is not the only striker that both Tottenham and Villa are reportedly competing against each other this month.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs want to bring back Fernando Llorente from Napoli, while Arena Napoli has claimed that Premier League rivals Villa want him.

Stats

Slimani, who has been at Leicester since 2016, has made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa?

With Villa fighting for survival and Tottenham aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League and also in the Champions League knockout stages, Spurs would be a more appealing team to Slimani, but Leicester may not want him to go to Jose Mourinho’s side, as the Foxes are also in the race for the top-four.

