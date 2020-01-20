After Leeds and West Brom links, sporting director makes admission about £11m man

Emre Mor has been linked with Championship trio Leeds United, West Brom and Brentford despite flopping in La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Celta Vigo are aware of Championship interest in Emre Mor, sporting director Felipe Minambres has told El Desmarque, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion all linked with the Turkey international.

A player who was wearing the number nine shirt at Borussia Dortmund as recently as 2017 now appears to be at a crossroads in his young career.

22-year-old Mor failed to live up to expectations in the Bundesliga and is now stuck between a rock and a hard place, out of favour at Celta Vigo and struggling badly out on loan at Galatasaray.

Despite his rapid decline from wonderkid to forgotten man, Sky Sports have linked Leeds and Brentford with a move while West Brom, according to El Desmarque, have held talks over a deal to bring Celta’s £11 million millstone to the Hawthorns.

And, while refusing to identify the clubs by name, Minambres has admitted that teams from England’s second tier are knocking on the door.

“There are interested English Championship teams that have come to ask (about him),” Minambres said, while claiming that the forward’s future is out of his hands until Mor returns from Turkey in June.

According to BT, Brentford have dropped out of the race for Mor’s signature after being left spooked by his purported attitude problems. And, as Turkish football expert Kaan Bayazit told HITC last week, it would take a brave man to offer this ‘one-trick pony’ a fresh start.

Nonetheless, in Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have a coach who is famed for helping players realise their potential. If anyone can get Mor’s once-promising career back on track, it is him.