'Absolute class': Reported Celtic and Rangers target justifies his £2.5m price-tag

Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic reportedly want to sign Dundee United's Louis Appere - is he heading to the Scottish Premiership?

Lawrence Shankland is not the only Dundee United striker coveted on both sides of the border.

Like the goal-a-game Scotland international, Louis Appere has suitors from all over Britain batting their eyelashes in his direction. According to TEAMtalk, Celtic, Rangers and Leeds United are interested in a forward who hadn’t even made his league debut until this season.

But as Appere pirouetted away from a challenge and cut inside before curling a gorgeous 25-yard strike into the far corner in Dundee United’s 2-2 Scottish Cup draw with Hibernian on Sunday, the Perth-born starlet justified his £2.5 million price-tag with one moment of game-changing brilliance.

It was some strike from a 20-year-old who, with five goals and five assists so far, is enjoying a breakthrough season to remember.

For Dundee United supporters, February 1st can’t come soon enough.

With Shankland linked with a move away from Tannadice on an almost hourly basis right now, the last thing The Tangerines need is for Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers to come knocking for arguably the most exciting young attacker outside of the Scottish top flight.