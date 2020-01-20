£56m star thinks one Arsenal youngster will be a ‘superstar’

Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal at the weekend.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predicted on Twitter that his teammate Gabriel Martinelli will be a “superstar”.

Aubameyang made the prediction during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the weekend.

The 30-year-old Gabon international was suspended for the match at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Saturday, meaning that the 18-year-old forward took his place in the team.

Aubameyang - who joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £56 million - has predicted big things from the Brazil Under-23 international forward in the future.

Gabi’s gonna be a superstar Not because of the Goal because of the attitude Energy and mindset — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 18, 2020

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

Against United on Saturday, Martinelli took three shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 60%, won one header, took 38 touches, attempted one dribble, made one clearance, and put in three crosses, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 29 points from 23 matches.