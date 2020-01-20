'£2m and see you later': Some Rangers fans want 25-year-old sold

Jordan Jones is being linked with a move away from Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Some Rangers fans on Twitter aren't against the idea of selling Jordan Jones this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill, who has managed Jones at Northern Ireland, is interested in signing the out-of-favour Gers winger.

Subscribe

The report adds that Rangers value the 25-year-old at around £1 million.

Jones hasn't made a Premiership appearance for the Ibrox side since September due to injury and Steven Gerrard preferring Ryan Kent for the left-hand side of attack.

Here's how Rangers fans on Twitter reacted to the speculation:

Id take 2/3m for him — King of the castle (@hiyalad) January 20, 2020

May prove against popular opinion. But if Stoke City were to offer anywhere near £1 million for Jordan Jones. I’d sell. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) January 20, 2020

I like him but quick profit on a player who has potential but equally may become a squad player and no better! — Gordon (@GMasterton) January 20, 2020

Just a squad player. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) January 20, 2020

£2 million and see you later — Iain Thomson (@Iainthomson1112) January 20, 2020

I concur — Ross Finnigan (@b1gdawg78) January 20, 2020

He’s another Grezda ........ not up to it. — TweetyPie (@woebetideme) January 20, 2020

Jones's Rangers career got off to a shocking start after being sent off in an Old Firm defeat by Celtic, which remains his last league game under Gerrard.

That's because by lunging into Moritz Bauer late on, he injured himself and spent the following months recuperating.

Gerrard warned him at the time that Jones had a lot to do to get back into his plans as a result of that recklessness and it looks like the light Blues boss is true to his word.

The England-born winger, who signed for the club last January but arrived in the summer, played 64 minutes of Friday's 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Stranraer, but the first XI was largely made up of fringe players.