Quick links

Rangers

'£2m and see you later': Some Rangers fans want 25-year-old sold

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Jones is being linked with a move away from Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...

Some Rangers fans on Twitter aren't against the idea of selling Jordan Jones this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill, who has managed Jones at Northern Ireland, is interested in signing the out-of-favour Gers winger.

Subscribe

The report adds that Rangers value the 25-year-old at around £1 million.

Jones hasn't made a Premiership appearance for the Ibrox side since September due to injury and Steven Gerrard preferring Ryan Kent for the left-hand side of attack.

 

Here's how Rangers fans on Twitter reacted to the speculation:

Jones's Rangers career got off to a shocking start after being sent off in an Old Firm defeat by Celtic, which remains his last league game under Gerrard.

That's because by lunging into Moritz Bauer late on, he injured himself and spent the following months recuperating.

Gerrard warned him at the time that Jones had a lot to do to get back into his plans as a result of that recklessness and it looks like the light Blues boss is true to his word.

The England-born winger, who signed for the club last January but arrived in the summer, played 64 minutes of Friday's 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Stranraer, but the first XI was largely made up of fringe players.

Jordan Jones of Rangers FC looks dejected after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch