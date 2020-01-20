1917 DVD release date: Everything we know so far!

It's already been championed as one of the greastest war films ever made.

Sam Mendes' 1917 is a must-see, but is there a DVD release date yet?

What an achievement!

The English filmmaker has impressed us many times in the past, having helmed the likes of American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead and James Bond efforts Skyfall and Spectre.

Yet, he has arguably sculpted his most striking and ambitious film to date with the masterful 1917.

We chronicle two British soldiers - Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) - as they are given the seemingly impossible ask of informing fellow soldiers of a slaughter which will claim them all. To get the news to the soldiers, they must risk their lives every step of the way, crossing enemy territory to save 1,600. Amongst the men is Blake’s brother, raising the stakes even further.

Has the 1917 DVD release date been confirmed?

No, as of yet the 1917 DVD release date hasn't been confirmed.

Unfortunately, it is also unavailable to pre-order on Amazon. However, we can expect pre-orders for the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K to go live fairly soon.

The film was only released in UK cinemas on Friday, January 10th 2020. So, it's still early days for any concrete information.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any updates. On the meantime, let's talk predictions...

When can we expect it?

1917 is likely to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in April.

Films tend to be released a few months after their theatrical run and 1917 is likely to finish playing in UK cinemas in early February.

However, due to its numerous Academy Award nominations, we could see it remain in cinemas longer than anticipated.

A home release in April, therefore, seems far more likely than a release in late March.

It's amazing, but i think Roger Deakins gets better and better every movie and is constantly showing us new stuff everytime he gets behind the camera. Him and Sam Mendes together are a guaranteed recipe for success. One week later, I can't stop thinking about 1917. #bestpicture — Sproogus (@sproogus) January 19, 2020

1917 may just be this year's Best Picture

It's our prediction for Best Picture winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, and we're certainly not alone in thinking so.

The nominations in the Best Picture category are:

- 1917

- Parasite

- Jojo Rabbit

- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Joker

Of these, 1917 appears the most likely to score the top prize. It's nominated in a whopping ten categories overall and has already taken Best Picture at the PGAs (Producers Guild Awards) and Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes.

It's on track to land the best film BAFTA too and we can't see it stopping there...

