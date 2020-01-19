‘Worst player on the pitch bar Drinkwater’: Some Aston Villa fans hammering 24-year-old

Kortney Hause was in action for Aston Villa on Saturday.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Kortney Hause’s performance against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Hause was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Brighton away from home.

The 24-year-old did not have a good game for the Villans, as he struggled in the opening stages, got caught a number of times and had a tough time against the Seagulls’ attackers.

According to WhoScored, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man had a pass accuracy of 86.8%, won one header, took 76 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle, three interceptions and five clearances.

So far this season, the defender has played seven times in the Premier League and five times in the EFL Cup for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

The draw with Brighton means that the Vilans are now third from bottom in the Premier League table.

Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Hause against Brighton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hause keeps on giving the ball away in the lest few games which have led to goals. Engles would be a better option. #avfc — Melis Efstathiou (@VillaMelis) January 19, 2020

Thought he was awful to be honest — Paul (@morrisav10) January 19, 2020

Him, Drinkwater and Nakamba was very poor .. Hause was sloppy on the ball and worried me everytime he had the ball, — (@drt03) January 19, 2020

distribution is awful and costs us goals. if he cuts that out he will be a good defender — tabby (@lttabby80) January 19, 2020

Worst played on the pitch bar Drinkwater — Sean McEwan (@Sean_McEwan1) January 19, 2020

Thought he was the weak link yesterday, made tackles but his distribution after winning the tackles cost us the goal & put us in danger a number of times. He couldn’t pass a 5 yard ball. #avfc — Jack Pick (@JackPickkk) January 19, 2020

I thought he was quite poor on the ball personally yesterday, but certainly had potential. — Gary Smith Jnr (@GarySmithJnr) January 19, 2020

Can be frustrating on the ball. Needs to stop giving it away cheaply — Suso's Sauces (@JuanPab92765655) January 19, 2020

I thought he was average. Not good not bad. Was beat easily a few times but recovered well and won a lot of headers — Eli (@EliAVFC) January 19, 2020

He was awful — AV (@HarryJo77541742) January 19, 2020

Did you go to the game? He was horrific! — ETMM05 (@etmm05) January 19, 2020