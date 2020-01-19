Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

‘Worst player on the pitch bar Drinkwater’: Some Aston Villa fans hammering 24-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Kortney Hause of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kortney Hause was in action for Aston Villa on Saturday.

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause (left) under pressure from Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (right) during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at...

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Kortney Hause’s performance against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Hause was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Brighton away from home.

The 24-year-old did not have a good game for the Villans, as he struggled in the opening stages, got caught a number of times and had a tough time against the Seagulls’ attackers.

According to WhoScored, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man had a pass accuracy of 86.8%, won one header, took 76 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle, three interceptions and five clearances.

 

So far this season, the defender has played seven times in the Premier League and five times in the EFL Cup for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

The draw with Brighton means that the Vilans are now third from bottom in the Premier League table.

Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Hause against Brighton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause battles (right) for possession with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (left) during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch