Wolves player responds to Liverpool loanee’s tweet after heroics

Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers walks on the pitch with his teammates before the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium...
Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White is pleased to see Liverpool-owned Rhian Brewster score for Swansea City.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Slovan Bratislava and Wolverhampton Wanderers at New Slovakia National Stadium, Tehelne...

Wolverhampton Wanderers defensive midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has responded to Rhian Brewster’s post on Twitter after the Liverpool-owned striker scored for Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Brewster, who joined Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the January transfer window for the rest of the season, was in acton against Wigan Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon

 

The 19-year-old striker scored in the 19th minute, as the Swans won the Championship game 2-1 to enhance their chances of finishing in the playoffs.

Gibbs-White and Brewster are England Under-21 international teammates, and the 19-year-old Wolves defensive midfielder is pleased for the teenager.

Stats

Brewster has made two appearances in the Championship for Swansea since his loan move to the Welsh club this month, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Gibbs-White has played 120 minutes in the Premier League for Wolves so far this campaign, and the teenager has also played three games in the Europa League for the Wanderers, according to WhoScored.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City shoots as Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

