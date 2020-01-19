Wolves player responds to Liverpool loanee’s tweet after heroics

Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White is pleased to see Liverpool-owned Rhian Brewster score for Swansea City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defensive midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has responded to Rhian Brewster’s post on Twitter after the Liverpool-owned striker scored for Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Brewster, who joined Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the January transfer window for the rest of the season, was in acton against Wigan Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon

The 19-year-old striker scored in the 19th minute, as the Swans won the Championship game 2-1 to enhance their chances of finishing in the playoffs.

Gibbs-White and Brewster are England Under-21 international teammates, and the 19-year-old Wolves defensive midfielder is pleased for the teenager.

Its beautiful to see https://t.co/rbeNjb3qGI — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) January 18, 2020

Stats

Brewster has made two appearances in the Championship for Swansea since his loan move to the Welsh club this month, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Gibbs-White has played 120 minutes in the Premier League for Wolves so far this campaign, and the teenager has also played three games in the Europa League for the Wanderers, according to WhoScored.