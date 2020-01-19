Quick links

Arsenal

Newcastle United

'Wenger's done it again': Some Arsenal fans elated after reported £20m ace downs rivals

Amir Mir
Fans outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Isaac Hayden came through the ranks at Arsenal before he left to join Newcastle United.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United scores the only goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Arsenal fans on Twitter were delighted to see their former player, Isaac Hayden, scoring a last-minute winner for Newcastle against Chelsea on Saturday.

Earlier on in the day, Arsenal had recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United before Frank Lampard's Chelsea were hit with a sucker punch as Hayden headed home to secure all three points for Newcastle.

It pushed Newcastle towards safety and it ensured that the race for the Champions League places remained wide open. Chelsea are sitting fourth on 39 points – ten points ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal.

 

Whilst the Arsenal supporters will be well aware that their chances of finishing in the top four are slim, it is still helpful that their former player is giving them a little helping hand.

Hayden, who is now reportedly worth £20 million [Telegraph], has endured a successful time at Newcastle ever since he made the switch to the then-relegated side in 2016.

He helped the Magpies earn instant promotion under Rafa Benitez and he then became regular for the club in the middle of the park during their years of return to the Premier League.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in...

Interestingly enough, those three points for Newcastle against Chelsea mean that Hayden's side are now level on points with Arsenal in the table.

It would be something if Hayden were to finish above the team he parted ways with four years ago, but Arsenal will be hoping their firepower up top ensures that doesn't happen.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Arsenal supporters reacting to Hayden's late goal against Chelsea:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch