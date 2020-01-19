'Wenger's done it again': Some Arsenal fans elated after reported £20m ace downs rivals

Isaac Hayden came through the ranks at Arsenal before he left to join Newcastle United.

Arsenal fans on Twitter were delighted to see their former player, Isaac Hayden, scoring a last-minute winner for Newcastle against Chelsea on Saturday.

Earlier on in the day, Arsenal had recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United before Frank Lampard's Chelsea were hit with a sucker punch as Hayden headed home to secure all three points for Newcastle.

It pushed Newcastle towards safety and it ensured that the race for the Champions League places remained wide open. Chelsea are sitting fourth on 39 points – ten points ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal.

Whilst the Arsenal supporters will be well aware that their chances of finishing in the top four are slim, it is still helpful that their former player is giving them a little helping hand.

Hayden, who is now reportedly worth £20 million [Telegraph], has endured a successful time at Newcastle ever since he made the switch to the then-relegated side in 2016.

He helped the Magpies earn instant promotion under Rafa Benitez and he then became regular for the club in the middle of the park during their years of return to the Premier League.

Interestingly enough, those three points for Newcastle against Chelsea mean that Hayden's side are now level on points with Arsenal in the table.

It would be something if Hayden were to finish above the team he parted ways with four years ago, but Arsenal will be hoping their firepower up top ensures that doesn't happen.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Arsenal supporters reacting to Hayden's late goal against Chelsea:

OH, I LOVE



HAYDEN DO MUCH



BANTER FC FOR A REASON — AFC14 (@AFC1420) January 18, 2020

"Sending Isaac Hayden out on loan to Hull, so he can play more & get noticed by Newcastle, that will let him play, score & beat Chelsea 5 years later. Allowing us to keep the Top 6 chance alive ? Arsène Wenger, he’s done it again."



24.5k Retweets 14.6k Likes



- Patrick Timmons pic.twitter.com/MjLKO9k8OQ — Claude Wu ? ⚪️ (@claudewuAFC) January 18, 2020

HAYDEN, YOU LOVE TO SEE IT ? https://t.co/QdMnMPDPgr — 666?￯ﾸﾏ (@666_AFC) January 18, 2020

Isaac Hayden - "Once a Gunner, always a Gunner" ? #NEWCHE — Adalbert (@adalbertAFC) January 18, 2020

Prof Arsene Wenger Sold Isaac Hayden to Newcastle so he can score a 90+ winner vs Chelsea & get to London derby with poor morale, giving Arsenal,who are unbeaten this year,the upper hand, and keep Arsenal in top4 race.



Arsene Wenger has done it againhttps://t.co/CqtETOMb6R — ?￰ﾝﾚﾈ?￰ﾝﾙﾾ?￢ﾄﾢ ? ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) January 18, 2020

What a finish! Isaac Hayden gets a slight touch on Saint-Maximin's cross in the final minute to nick it for Newcastle! — mick AFC⭐️⭐️⭐️?￰ﾟﾌﾟ? (@1BadassMick) January 18, 2020

The league is done for us anyway, but former Gunner Hayden seems like a good guy, so I’m celebrating that for his sake.



Just remembered his Arsenal career ended when Mathieu Flamini injured him in training. Is there anything more typically Arsenal than that? — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 18, 2020

Arsene Wenger sold Issac Hayden to Newcastle, to score the winner against Chelsea.



He's done it again! #NEWCHE — Prab ☬ (@AFCPrab) January 18, 2020

ISAAAC HAYDEN YOU ARSENAL LEGEND — K? (@afcKTL) January 18, 2020