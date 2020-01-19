'We had an incident': Arsenal boss says fans won't see star for a while

The Arsenal winger might be absent for a while it seems.

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal could be without Reiss Nelson for the foreseeable future.

Nelson was absent from the matchday squad on Saturday as the Gunners drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old winger had looked like he might be a big player under the newly-appointed Arsenal boss.

Earlier this month, Nelson scored the only goal of the game as the North Londoners beat Leeds in the FA Cup.

But Arteta has revealed to Arsenal's official website that the academy prospect is out with an unspecified injury that he picked up in training, adding that it 'doesn't look good' at the moment.

He said: "No, we had an incident in training. The doctors are still deciding how long it's going to take, but it's not looking good."

Things are getting no easier for Arsenal, who will be without Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for two more games following his three-match ban.

With Alexandre Lacazette struggling for goals - he hasn't scored since early December - and Aubameyang missing for now, it makes this Nelson blow that bit worse for Arteta, who also has injuries to defensive personnel like Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac

The good news is that it's January and the window remains open for another 12 days. The bad news is that it might not be enough time to sign a winger.