'Totally, totally wrong': SkySports pundit claims he's 'very disappointed' in Leeds 24-year-old

Kalvin Phillips is now set to miss three matches for Leeds United.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that Kalvin Phillips' challenge on Geoff Cameron on Saturday was 'totally, totally wrong' as he made it clear that he is 'very disappointed' in the Leeds player.

Phillips had a moment of madness during Leeds' 1-0 defeat to QPR, as the 24-year-old recklessly flew into a challenge involving Geoff Cameron, which resulted in him receiving a straight red card at Loftus Road.

It was a pretty poor challenge from Phillips, who had earlier seen his Leeds side go 1-0 down to Nakhi Wells goal that shouldn't have stood because it hit his hand and then he saw Patrick Bamford's penalty saved as things just simply didn't go to plan for the Yorkshire club in the capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (18/01/20 at 2:50 pm), Hasselbaink shared his thoughts on the Phillips incident and made it clear that he will now be a massive miss for the club.

"I think that's a big one [Phillips missing three games]," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "I think it's a big frustration. I am very disappointed because it is totally, totally wrong what he is doing. I think he's a bit frustrated with how the match is going with how everything is going. I don't defend this at all.

"He will be a massive miss because he's a massive player. He controls a lot for Leeds in that midfield for Leeds. He's their pivot. He [Bielsa] knows straight away [it's red card]. But I think that's a bigger thing [losing Phillips compared to losing v QPR] because you are going to miss him for three games."

These sorts of situations are part of parcel of being a Leeds fan, player, manager or member of the club.

Given the size of the stature of Leeds and how close they are at edging closer to a return, the pressure of them potentially making a return is being scrutinised at every inch.

There's no doubt that there is more pressure on these Leeds players, and if they are to earn promotion, they have to, unfortunately, deal with these tough and highly-pressured situations.