'Ticked off': Manager shares Aston Villa transfer update, Vassilev sends two-word IG message

Aston Villa are finally edging closer to securing a striker deal.

Dean Smith has stated that Aston Villa are on the verge of securing their third signing of the January transfer window as he claimed that the paperwork for Mbwanka Samatta is being 'ticked off' and is 'very close' to being finalised.

The player who Samatta will seemingly compete against if he completes his much-anticipated switch to Villa is Indiana Vassilev, who made his Premier League debut during the 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Whilst Vassilev didn't find the back of the net against Brighton, his introduction into the game did change things for Villa and fans will now be keen on him starting against Watford on Tuesday night.

Nonetheless, this is the Instagram two-word Instagram message, Vassilev sent after he made his Premier League debut.

View this post on Instagram paradise found A post shared by INDY VASSILEV (@indianavassilev) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:51am PST

As mentioned above, Villa are close to securing the signature for Samatta, as Smith shared this update on the Genk player after their draw at Brighton.

"We're getting very close. I think the paperwork is just being ticked off with Samatta," Smith told Sky Sports. "If we can get that done, we'll be really pleased because he's a good player and on top of that, he's a really good character as well."

Samatta's expected arrival is a much-needed one for Villa, who have been playing without a recognised striker for some while now.

On Tuesday night, they face off against fellow relegation rivals Watford as Smith and his players simply cannot lose this game.

Three points would be massive for Villa and if they can get Samatta's signature through the door and in time to face Watford then that would be even better for the Midlands outfit.