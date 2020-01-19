Some Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson's performance against Manchester United

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League this evening.

Liverpool moved another step closer to the Premier League this evening with a 2-0 home win over Manchester United.

The Red Devils are the only team Liverpool have dropped points to in the Premier League this season, and the Reds were hoping to put that right with a win today.

After an unconvincing start, Liverpool really hit their stride and took the lead through Virgil van Dijk, whose towering header made it 1-0.

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum both had goals chalked off with the aid of VAR, and a second half onslaught threatened much but couldn't secure the second goal.

United then rallied late on, but also couldn't find the net, before they were caught upfield and Mohamed Salah raced away to add a second and seal all three points.

Liverpool move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, profiting from both Manchester City and Leicester City dropping points this weekend.

A host of Liverpool players thrived today, but Jordan Henderson was huge in the middle of the park, and even went close to scoring in the second half with a strike that hit the post.

Fans hailed Henderson on Twitter, branding him 'awesome' and 'incredible', whilst even calling him a 'machine' and a 'warrior' having dominated the midfield today, setting Liverpool on their way to yet another win.

