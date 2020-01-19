Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Some Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson's performance against Manchester United

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans watch from the stand during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League this evening.

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium...

Liverpool moved another step closer to the Premier League this evening with a 2-0 home win over Manchester United.

The Red Devils are the only team Liverpool have dropped points to in the Premier League this season, and the Reds were hoping to put that right with a win today.

After an unconvincing start, Liverpool really hit their stride and took the lead through Virgil van Dijk, whose towering header made it 1-0.

 

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum both had goals chalked off with the aid of VAR, and a second half onslaught threatened much but couldn't secure the second goal.

United then rallied late on, but also couldn't find the net, before they were caught upfield and Mohamed Salah raced away to add a second and seal all three points.

Liverpool move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, profiting from both Manchester City and Leicester City dropping points this weekend.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A host of Liverpool players thrived today, but Jordan Henderson was huge in the middle of the park, and even went close to scoring in the second half with a strike that hit the post.

Fans hailed Henderson on Twitter, branding him 'awesome' and 'incredible', whilst even calling him a 'machine' and a 'warrior' having dominated the midfield today, setting Liverpool on their way to yet another win.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

