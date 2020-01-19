Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

SkySports pundit thinks 24-year-old rival would ‘walk into’ Tottenham Hotspur team

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa jumps for the ball with Matthew Ryan of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paul Merson thinks that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish would start for Tottenham Hotspur now.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express Community Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

Paul Merson has stated in The Daily Star that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish would walk into the Tottenham Hotspur team right now.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has spoken highly of the attacking midfielder, and believes that the 24-year-old is good enough to play for Manchester United as well.

 

Merson wrote about Grealish in The Daily Star: “Grealish would walk into the United team. Tottenham tried to get him not long ago and he’d walk into their team right now as well.

“I can’t explain to people how good this kid is. Aston Villa lost 6-1 to Manchester City and he was the only one who still had time on the ball.

“His composure is something else. I don’t understand why clubs aren’t queuing up to try and sign him.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express Community...

Former Mauricio Pochettino target

Tottenham were linked with a move for Grealish when Mauricio Pochettino was the manager of the North London outfit.

Spurs made a bid of £25 million for the 24-year-old back in August 2018, but nothing materialised, as reported by The Telegraph.

Stats

Grealish has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 21 Premier League matches for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship matches for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Not for Tottenham Hotspur?

While Grealish is a very good attacking player, he is not what Tottenham need right now - they need a striker.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa crosses the ball under pressure from Martin Montoya of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch