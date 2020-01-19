SkySports pundit thinks 24-year-old rival would ‘walk into’ Tottenham Hotspur team

Paul Merson thinks that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish would start for Tottenham Hotspur now.

Paul Merson has stated in The Daily Star that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish would walk into the Tottenham Hotspur team right now.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has spoken highly of the attacking midfielder, and believes that the 24-year-old is good enough to play for Manchester United as well.

Merson wrote about Grealish in The Daily Star: “Grealish would walk into the United team. Tottenham tried to get him not long ago and he’d walk into their team right now as well.

“I can’t explain to people how good this kid is. Aston Villa lost 6-1 to Manchester City and he was the only one who still had time on the ball.

“His composure is something else. I don’t understand why clubs aren’t queuing up to try and sign him.”

Former Mauricio Pochettino target

Tottenham were linked with a move for Grealish when Mauricio Pochettino was the manager of the North London outfit.

Spurs made a bid of £25 million for the 24-year-old back in August 2018, but nothing materialised, as reported by The Telegraph.

Stats

Grealish has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 21 Premier League matches for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship matches for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Not for Tottenham Hotspur?

While Grealish is a very good attacking player, he is not what Tottenham need right now - they need a striker.