SkySports pundit sends Dan James warning to Leeds & claims 5ft9 ace would be a 'great signing'

Leeds United will be hoping to bring in another striker before the transfer window slams shut.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned Leeds that they cannot make the same mistake from last season when they failed to sign Dan James.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks Leeds need more than just a plan A and he feels someone like Che Adams would be a 'great signing' for Marcelo Bielsa.

The Express have previously claimed that Leeds are keen on signing Southampton's 5ft9 struggling striker Adams, who is yet to score for the Premier League club following his big-money summer move from Birmingham City.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (18/01/20 at 2:50 pm), Hasselbaink thinks it will be 'very difficult' for Leeds to go up automatically if they don't sign another striker, as he thinks they need to put the wrongs of last seasons transfer dealings right, but with it ensure that the correct individual walks through the doors.

"Physiologically for the team [they need a striker]," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "I do agree with [Bielsa that they need to get the right person and not just anyone].

"There wasn't really [a plan B when they failed to sign Dan James last season]. But this year, they need to get that right. And I do agree if they don't find anyone that's better than Bamford then he shouldn't do it. There was a chance that they were going to lose Nketiah, so they should have been a list. I do believe there is a list.

"They are after Che Adams. That would be a great signing if they can get him. But they should be a number two and number three [if the Adams deal fails]. That's how you have to do your job. If you haven't done that then [there are issues]. I bet you anything if there was another striker on the bench, he would've put him in [from the bench] as well. But there isn't.

"There need to be more players. At the moment they have a lot of injuries. Douglas, Taylor and Berardi are injured - there is something missing and what is missing is upfront. They need strength in depth. It will be very difficult for them if they don't bring somebody in. It is still possible? Yes. If [their plan C transfer target] is better than Bamford then they have to bring him in."

A big couple of weeks await Leeds because they need an extra pair of legs through the door to not only increase their chances of automatic promotion but help the players also.

From all the teams pushing for promotion there is extra pressure on Leeds because of the size of the club, so any small slip up then it will be scrutinised a lot more.

What's even worse for Leeds now is that they will be missing Kalvin Phillips for three matches after he was sent off during his side's 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.