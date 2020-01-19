Quick links

Reported West Ham United target allegedly agrees move to Newcastle United

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Newcastle United and West Ham United reportedly want Valentino Lazaro.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale controls the ball during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan,...

West Ham United have been linked with Valentino Lazaro, but it seems that it is their Premier League rivals Newcastle United who are set to secure the services of the Inter Milan midfielder.

FC Inter News recently reported that West Ham have approached Inter regarding signing Lazaro on loan in the January transfer window for the rest of the season.

However, Gianlucadimarzio.com has claimed that Newcastle and Inter have reached a loan agreement with an option to buy.

The Chronicle has claimed that the 23-year-old midfielder’s agent was at St. James’ Park on Saturday evening to watch Newcastle in action against Chelsea in the Premier League.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lazaro has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, and he has also played 100 minutes in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

