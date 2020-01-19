Reported West Ham United target allegedly agrees move to Newcastle United

Newcastle United and West Ham United reportedly want Valentino Lazaro.

West Ham United have been linked with Valentino Lazaro, but it seems that it is their Premier League rivals Newcastle United who are set to secure the services of the Inter Milan midfielder.

FC Inter News recently reported that West Ham have approached Inter regarding signing Lazaro on loan in the January transfer window for the rest of the season.

However, Gianlucadimarzio.com has claimed that Newcastle and Inter have reached a loan agreement with an option to buy.

The Chronicle has claimed that the 23-year-old midfielder’s agent was at St. James’ Park on Saturday evening to watch Newcastle in action against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lazaro has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, and he has also played 100 minutes in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.