Report: Wolves drop out of race to sign Manchester United target

Subhankar Mondal
Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United have been linked with Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers have dropped out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United ready to make their move for the Birmingham City midfielder.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League giants United are ready to pay as much as £15 million as transfer fee for the 16-year-old.

The report has claimed that Birmingham hope that the Red Devils will let the teenager stay with him on loan for the rest of the season.

It has been added that United’s Premier League rivals Wolves have dropped out of the hunt for the signature of the teenager.

 

Promising talent

Bellingham is a very talented and promising young midfielder who is playing regular first-team football for Birmingham at the moment.

So far this season, the 16-year-old has made 18 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for the Blues, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bellingham is progressing well at Birmingham, and perhaps it would be better for him if he stays at the Championship club until the end of the season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

