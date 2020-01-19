Report: Tottenham pull out of race to sign £28million striker

Tottenham Hotspur may not be signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have pulled out of the race for AC Milan striker Krzyszof Piatek as they pursue a new forward.

It's claimed that Spurs are no longer in the battle for Piatek's signature, leaving Newcastle United as the only Premier League side interested.

Aston Villa look set to sign Mbwana Samatta instead, and with Newcastle now unlikely to sign him too, a move to the Premier League seems to be off the table.

Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers this month, but have seemingly decided against making a move for the AC Milan ace after initial claims of a £28million move.

Harry Kane is out until April, and with no other recognised senior striker at the club, Tottenham have been left lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Piatek, 24, seemed to be a sensible target, given that he racked up 22 league goals in 37 games across spells with Genoa and Milan last season.

The Polish international may have been seen as a player Jose Mourinho could revitalise at Spurs, with some initial hope that Milan would part with him early after just four league goals this season and the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Yet Piatek can seemingly join Ze Luis on the list of strikers that won't be joining Spurs despite initial speculation, with fans no doubt worried that no centre forward will arrive this month.