Report: Tottenham Hotspur make move for prolific striker, get response

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Vedat Muriqi.

According to Aksam, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley have made offers for Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce.

It has been reported that Tottenham made contact with the Turkish club regarding signing the 25-year-old striker in the January transfer window.

Burnley are also claimed to have registered their interest, but Fenerbahce have reportedly turned down approaches from both the Clarets and Spurs.

 

Stats

Muriqi has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Turkish Super Big for Fenerbahce so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Kosovo international scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 34 league games for Rizespor, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Muriqi has been quite prolific since the start of last season, and the 25-year-old would be a decent signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

True, the Kosovo international is not a top-level striker, but he could do a good job in the absence of Harry Kane in the upcoming weeks and months if he is given good service.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

