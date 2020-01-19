Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho rings old boss about signing £51m star

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt scores the opening goal past Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale...
Tottenham Hotspur badly need a striker this month.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale and Eintracht...

Tottenham Hotspur's season could well hinge on whether Jose Mourinho signs a striker.

With Harry Kane out until April, Spurs are up a well-known creek without a paddle if Mourinho is unable to sign a top-drawer replacement for the 26-year-old.

So far, the Tottenham boss has tried using Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front to little effect.

But according to a report from Spain, Mourinho is willing to go big in his efforts to sign a replacement for Kane.

 

Defensa Central has reported that the Portuguese coach has phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing Luka Jovic this month.

The 22-year-old has started only four league games for the Spanish giants following a £51 million summer move [Reuters], but the report adds that Perez - who once hired Mourinho as Real boss - is unwilling to let the young Serbian marksman leave this month.

The report doesn't reveal whether the North Londoners want him on loan or a permanent basis.

Frankly speaking, a lot of rubbish is written in January, given the month that's in it, and this probably belongs in the category of unlikely transfer rumours.

Despite struggling in his first season in Madrid, Jovic has a very bright future and it makes very little sense that the Tottenham head coach would ask Perez about bringing him to England.

Mourinho will know that it's a longshot and therefore it's hard to believe that he isn't focusing his energy on more realistic Kane replacements.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid looks dejected after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

