Report: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho rings old boss about signing £51m star

Tottenham Hotspur badly need a striker this month.

Tottenham Hotspur's season could well hinge on whether Jose Mourinho signs a striker.

With Harry Kane out until April, Spurs are up a well-known creek without a paddle if Mourinho is unable to sign a top-drawer replacement for the 26-year-old.

So far, the Tottenham boss has tried using Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front to little effect.

But according to a report from Spain, Mourinho is willing to go big in his efforts to sign a replacement for Kane.

Defensa Central has reported that the Portuguese coach has phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing Luka Jovic this month.

The 22-year-old has started only four league games for the Spanish giants following a £51 million summer move [Reuters], but the report adds that Perez - who once hired Mourinho as Real boss - is unwilling to let the young Serbian marksman leave this month.

The report doesn't reveal whether the North Londoners want him on loan or a permanent basis.

Frankly speaking, a lot of rubbish is written in January, given the month that's in it, and this probably belongs in the category of unlikely transfer rumours.

Despite struggling in his first season in Madrid, Jovic has a very bright future and it makes very little sense that the Tottenham head coach would ask Perez about bringing him to England.

Mourinho will know that it's a longshot and therefore it's hard to believe that he isn't focusing his energy on more realistic Kane replacements.