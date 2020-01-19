Report: Spurs want 25-year-old Premier League star as potential Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell.

According to the Sunday People (19/1, p49), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping up Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell as they consider life after Jan Vertonghen.

It's claimed that Spurs are keeping tabs on O'Connell ahead of a possible move, which would surely arrive in the summer rather than this month.

Jose Mourinho's men have seemingly been impressed with his ability this season, having made the step up from Championship to the Premier League seamlessly.

Sheffield United won't want to sell O'Connell as they look to settle in the top flight, but a move to Spurs may still be appealing, even if they're actually below the Blades in the Premier League table.

O'Connell, 25, had struggled to break in with Blackburn Rovers and Brentford before heading to Bramall Lane in 2016, dropping down to League One with Chris Wilder's side.

The Liverpool-born defender has been outstanding for the Blades, racking up more than 150 appearances for the club whilst playing through two promotions and now shining in the top flight.

Big and strong but also impressive with the ball at his feet, O'Connell has been a key part of Wilder's defence, which is known for two things; overlapping centre backs and great solidity, showing he can be key to both.

Notably, O'Connell is left-footed, and that may mean Tottenham see him as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen, with the Belgian out of contract at the end of the season – but they will surely have to pay big money to tempt United into a deal.