Report: QPR striker is wanted by Championship rivals

Nahki Wells, on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Burnley, is reportedly on the radar of Wigan Athletic.

According to The Sun, Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Nahki Wells, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Burnley at the moment.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wigan have made enquiry about signing Wells from Burnley in the January transfer window.

"Burnley will break into the Wells’ loan deal with Rangers only if they are selling him — but the fee plus wages may be beyond Wigan,” added the report in The Sun.

Stats

Wells spent the 2018-19 season on loan at QPR and returned to the London club for another season-long loan spell for the 2019-20 campaign.

So far this season, the Bermuda international has made 20 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for QPR, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 29-year-old striker made 32 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely QPR January exit

With Wells playing so well at QPR at the moment, it is very unlikely that he would entertain the idea of leaving Mark Warburton’s side in the middle of the season and joining a club who are in danger of getting relegated to League One.