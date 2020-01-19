Quick links

Report: Player described by Jurgen Klopp as ‘wonderful ' wants to leave Liverpool

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly on AS Roma’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Xherdan Shaqiri wants to leave Liverpool for AS Roma in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Roma are interested in signing Shaqiri from Liverpool this month.

The report has claimed that the Italian club want to secure the services of the Switzerland international winger on a loan deal with a view to a permanent contract.

The 28-year-old himself is interested in a switch to Serie A and wants to leave Liverpool, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp does not want him to, according to the report.

 

Leaving Liverpool

Shaqiri has struggled for playing time at Liverpool since he moved from Stoke City in the summer of 2018, and one can understand why he reportedly wants to leave the Reds.

After all, there is no point in the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player warming the substitutes’ bench at Anfield when he could be playing regular first-team football at Roma.

Back on May 28, 2019, Liverpool manager Klopp described Shaqiri as a “wonderful player” to Viasport Fotball (click here to read more).

