Report: Newcastle fail with bid to sign 22-year-old, Bruce slated him in August

Newcastle United allegedly wanted to take Hamza Choudhury on loan.

According to the Sunday People (19/1, p49), Newcastle United and Burnley have both failed with loan moves for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

It's claimed that the two sides were hoping to take Choudhury for the rest of the season, seemingly believing that they could give him valuable first-team football.

However, Brendan Rodgers has turned down both approaches, believing he needs Choudhury in his Leicester squad for the second half of the campaign.

That stance will have no doubt been strengthened by Wilfried Ndidi's injury, with Choudhury the most natural replacement for the Nigerian as the anchor in Leiceste'r's midfield.

Choudhury, 22, has come up through the ranks with the Foxes, and has now made 40 first-team appearances for the club having taken on a greater role under Rodgers.

An England Under-21 international, Choudhury has real potential, but it's certainly a surprise to see Newcastle and Steve Bruce register an interest in him.

Bruce slated Choudhury back in August for a rash challenge on Matt Ritchie, which the Newcastle man has only just recovered from, and the midfielder was booed upon his return to St James' Park earlier this month – before scoring for the Foxes.

Midfield reinforcements will likely still be on the wish list for Newcastle even if Choudhury isn't arriving, with Bruce no doubt having other targets in mind.