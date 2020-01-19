Report: Manchester United plotting move for Mourinho favourite amid Tottenham links

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Tottenham target Luis Campos.

According to The Sun, Manchester United now want to bring in Lille's transfer guru Luis Campos as their new director of football.

It's claimed that United's 18-month search for a director of football is accelerating, and Campos is a top target for Ed Woodward.

Jose Mourinho wanted Campos at Old Trafford, but Woodward allegedly felt that would give Mourinho too much power – and Woodward is now ready to move for Campos after all.

Campos has a superb record over the course of his career, with the likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe lure to Monaco during his time at the club.

Campos moved on to Lille in 2017, and helped land young talents like Nicolas Pepe, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone, Zeki Celik, Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen.

Formerly of Real Madrid – where he worked with Mourinho – Campos now has a reputation as one of Europe's top talent spotters, but they won't be alone in targeting him.

Mourinho has been strongly linked with bringing Campos to Tottenham, with The Guardian recently suggesting that the Spurs boss is still optimistic that he can bring Campos to North London.

Campos would have more money to play with at United, but that relationship with Mourinho means he could face a real dilemma if both clubs do offer him moves this summer.