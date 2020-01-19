Quick links

Report: Manchester United plotting move for Mourinho favourite amid Tottenham links

Lille's general manager Marc Ingla (front L) and Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos (front 2L) sits next to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (front 2R) as they...
Manchester United are reportedly keen on Tottenham target Luis Campos.

Lille's general manager Marc Ingla (front L) and Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos (front 2L) sits next to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (front 2R) as they...

According to The Sun, Manchester United now want to bring in Lille's transfer guru Luis Campos as their new director of football.

It's claimed that United's 18-month search for a director of football is accelerating, and Campos is a top target for Ed Woodward.

Jose Mourinho wanted Campos at Old Trafford, but Woodward allegedly felt that would give Mourinho too much power – and Woodward is now ready to move for Campos after all.

 

Campos has a superb record over the course of his career, with the likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe lure to Monaco during his time at the club.

Campos moved on to Lille in 2017, and helped land young talents like Nicolas Pepe, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone, Zeki Celik, Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen.

Formerly of Real Madrid – where he worked with Mourinho – Campos now has a reputation as one of Europe's top talent spotters, but they won't be alone in targeting him.

Antero Henrique of Paris Saint-Germain react with Luis Campos of Lille LOSC before the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April 14,...

Mourinho has been strongly linked with bringing Campos to Tottenham, with The Guardian recently suggesting that the Spurs boss is still optimistic that he can bring Campos to North London.

Campos would have more money to play with at United, but that relationship with Mourinho means he could face a real dilemma if both clubs do offer him moves this summer.

Lille's new general director Marc Ingla (L) and Lille's sports director Luis Campos (R) take part in a press conference for the presentation of three new players, on February 1, 2017 at...

