Report: Leeds and QPR among 4 clubs chasing midfielder

Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham are interested in signing Rekeem Harper from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window.

It has been reported in the British tabloid that Leeds, Fulham and QPR all want to secure the services of the 19-year-old midfielder on loan from West Brom.

The report has added that Charlton Athletic are also interested in the English youngster.

Stats

Harper has played just six minutes in the Championship for West Brom so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager made 13 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Baggies, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for interested clubs?

Harper is a very talented and promising young midfielder, but having struggling for playing time so far this season, it is hard to see the teenager hit the ground running at Leeds, QPR or Fulham.

Leeds, Fulham and West Brom all are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.