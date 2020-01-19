Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

West Bromwich Albion

Charlton Athletic

Fulham

Championship

Report: Leeds and QPR among 4 clubs chasing midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion is held by James Vennings of Charlton Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion.

Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion in action during the FA Cup match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham are interested in signing Rekeem Harper from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window.

It has been reported in the British tabloid that Leeds, Fulham and QPR all want to secure the services of the 19-year-old midfielder on loan from West Brom.

The report has added that Charlton Athletic are also interested in the English youngster.

 

Stats

Harper has played just six minutes in the Championship for West Brom so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager made 13 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Baggies, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for interested clubs?

Harper is a very talented and promising young midfielder, but having struggling for playing time so far this season, it is hard to see the teenager hit the ground running at Leeds, QPR or Fulham.

Leeds, Fulham and West Brom all are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion is held by James Vennings of Charlton Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch