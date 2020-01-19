Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Jurgen Klopp changes stance over 20-goal star

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig scores his team's third goal past goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz of 1.FC Union Berlin during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red...

According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Chelsea have opened talks over the transfer of Werder this month, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a “long-time ­admirer” of the 23-year-old striker.

Klopp was waiting until the summer of 2020 to make a bid for the Germany international striker, but Chelsea making a move has changed his stance, according to the report.

 

Stats

Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Germany international striker made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

January transfer unlikely?

Werner is a key figure at Leipzig, and it is hard to see the German club sell the striker in the January transfer window, especially as they are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment and are aiming to win the league title.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red Bull Arena on January 18, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

