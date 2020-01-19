Quick links

Report: Everton willing to let 21-year-old Martinez signing leave ahead of contract expiring

Olly Dawes
Matthew Foulds (R) of Everton heads an attempt on goal during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Blackburn Rovers at Goodison Park on September 16, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton may let defender Matty Foulds leave this month.

Matty Foulds of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Arsenal at Pure Stadium on January 13, 2020 in Southport, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are willing to let defender Matty Foulds leave the club on loan this month as they seek to give him first-team football.

It's claimed that Everton are prepared to subsidise Foulds' wages in order to find him a new club, most likely in League One or League Two.

This could be something of a risk from Everton, given that Foulds' current contract expires at the end of the season, and letting him go out on loan without the protection of a new deal could see Everton lose him.

 

Everton gave him a new one-year deal last summer, but it's unclear what their long-term plans for the 21-year-old defender really is, months away from his contract ending.

Under-23 boss David Unsworth told the Liverpool Echo back in November that Foulds should be looking to leave the club in order to really kickstart his career, having already impressed in development football.

It's a loan claimed in the report, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Everton sell the defender this month, especially with new signing Jarrad Branthwaite brought in.

Matty Foulds of Everton during the Wigan Athletic v Everton Pre-Season Friendly Match on July 24, 2019 in Wigan, England.

Signed from Bury in 2016, Foulds was a source of real excitement for then-Everton boss Roberto Martinez, as he was quoted by ESPN as saying that he was looking forward to seeing such a talented, left-footed defender arrive.

Foulds hasn't kicked on though, and with Unsworth believing he should move on, maybe this month is the right time to go, whether it's on loan with a view to a permanent move or an immediate full-time exit.

