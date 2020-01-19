Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report claims David Moyes’s transfer plan at West Ham, 3 new players

Subhankar Mondal
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United have already signed Darren Randolph.

According to Football.London, West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to strengthen three positions in the January transfer window.

West Ham recently signed goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship club Middlesbrough, but Moyes will reportedly not stop at that.

It has been claimed that the former Manchester United boss wants to bring a new midfielder, striker and right-back to the London Stadium this month.

 

Sensible plan?

West Ham do have a good team, but the Hammers could do with freshening up a bit, especially if they are to be successful beyond this season.

A new midfielder, striker and right-back would make West Ham a much better team and would increase competition in the squad.

However, the Hammers need to make the right signings and should not just throw money just to get new faces in.

Relegation battle

West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 22 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

