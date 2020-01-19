Report claims David Moyes’s transfer plan at West Ham, 3 new players

West Ham United have already signed Darren Randolph.

According to Football.London, West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to strengthen three positions in the January transfer window.

West Ham recently signed goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship club Middlesbrough, but Moyes will reportedly not stop at that.

It has been claimed that the former Manchester United boss wants to bring a new midfielder, striker and right-back to the London Stadium this month.

Sensible plan?

West Ham do have a good team, but the Hammers could do with freshening up a bit, especially if they are to be successful beyond this season.

A new midfielder, striker and right-back would make West Ham a much better team and would increase competition in the squad.

However, the Hammers need to make the right signings and should not just throw money just to get new faces in.

Relegation battle

West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 22 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.