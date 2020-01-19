Quick links

Report: Celtic reluctant to pay defender’s asking price, Crystal Palace ready

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Celtic and Crystal Palace reportedly want Aaron Hickey.

According to The Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace will offer more money than Celtic for Heart of Midlothian defender Aaron Hickey.

It has been reported that Hearts want £1.5 million as transfer fee for Hickey, which Celtic are reluctant to pay.

However, according to the report, Premier League outfit Palace are happy to pay the asking price and then loan the 17-year-old back to the Scottish Premiership club until the end of the season.

The report has added that Celtic are entitled to 30% of any profit that Hearts make on the youngster who was released by the Hoops as a kid.

 

One for the future

Hickey is a left-back by trade, but the Scotland Under-17 international is also able to operate in central midfield.

The teenager is unlikely to establish himself as a regular in the Palace first team anytime soon, but he certainly has the potential and the calibre to do so in the coming years.

So far this season, Hickey has scored one goal in 18 Scottish Premiership matches for Hearts, according to WhoScored.

Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

