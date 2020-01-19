Quick links

Newcastle United

Leeds United

Premier League

Report: Bruce associate to handle Newcastle target's future amid Leeds links

Olly Dawes
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and Leeds United have been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Peter Chapman – a long-term associate of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce – will be dealing with the future of Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

It's claimed that Chapman will be handling negotiations over Bowen's future, which may well be seen as something of a boost for Newcastle.

Chapman allegedly played a key role in luring Bruce to Hull back in 2012, and the pair are believed to have a strong relationship going back many years.

 

Bruce wants to reunite with Bowen at Newcastle, but pulled out of a summer move as Hull were demanding around £20million for their star winger.

The Sun claimed just days ago that Leeds United want to land Bowen, and are offering a loan deal worth £3million, with a £12million permanent clause included.

Hull surely wouldn't loan out Bowen even with a guaranteed sale at the end of it, and the Chapman news is surely another blow to Leeds' hopes of landing the winger.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

Bowen, 22, has racked up 16 goals and six assists for Hull this season, continuing to shine in the Championship having hit 22 goals last term.

Newcastle may now fancy their chances of getting a deal done, but the fee will still be around £15million to £20million. Chapman may well hear what Hull have to say about an extension, but Premier League football surely beckons for Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch