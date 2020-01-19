Report: Bruce associate to handle Newcastle target's future amid Leeds links

Newcastle United and Leeds United have been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

According to the Daily Mail, Peter Chapman – a long-term associate of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce – will be dealing with the future of Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

It's claimed that Chapman will be handling negotiations over Bowen's future, which may well be seen as something of a boost for Newcastle.

Chapman allegedly played a key role in luring Bruce to Hull back in 2012, and the pair are believed to have a strong relationship going back many years.

Bruce wants to reunite with Bowen at Newcastle, but pulled out of a summer move as Hull were demanding around £20million for their star winger.

The Sun claimed just days ago that Leeds United want to land Bowen, and are offering a loan deal worth £3million, with a £12million permanent clause included.

Hull surely wouldn't loan out Bowen even with a guaranteed sale at the end of it, and the Chapman news is surely another blow to Leeds' hopes of landing the winger.

Bowen, 22, has racked up 16 goals and six assists for Hull this season, continuing to shine in the Championship having hit 22 goals last term.

Newcastle may now fancy their chances of getting a deal done, but the fee will still be around £15million to £20million. Chapman may well hear what Hull have to say about an extension, but Premier League football surely beckons for Bowen.