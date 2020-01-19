Report: Body blow for Newcastle in race to sign £35m ace, Tottenham also make important decision

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move for Krzysztof Piatek this month.

Newcastle have been dealt a body blow in their pursuit of Krzysztof Piatek, as Tottenham have also shared their stance on signing the player this month, according to a report.

The Sun have claimed that AC Milan striker, Piatek, who is being valued at £35 million wants to play Champions League football, which is a problem for Newcastle and seemingly rules them out of contention to sign the player, but Spurs aren't now keen on his signature and have pulled out.

Both Newcastle and Tottenham could do with some attacking reinforcements in their own right this month, with Joelinton struggling for the Magpies and Harry Kane out for the long-term.

It seemed as though Piatek was one of the options, as the Serie A player has fallen down the pecking order at the San Siro following the recent arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But it said that the Poland international wants to sign for a team in Champions League contention – which pushes Newcastle out – and if he doesn't get his wish then he wants to fight for his place in Milan.

These things can change pretty quickly, and with only a few weeks left of the transfer window, anything can happen.

Both Mike Ashley and Daniel Levy aren't known to splash the cash in a crazy or hectic manner, but over the summer, they did spend a lot more than they usually would spend in previous windows.

But from Newcastle's perspective, whilst Steve Bruce is working wonders at St James' Park, he cannot seem to get a tune out of Joelinton.

And the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in November, and the subsequent injury to Kane, has forced Jose Mourinho to want to search for more options in this market. But will he get his wish?

If both teams do get their wish then the chances of a top-four finish would increase for Spurs and Bruce's side, who are already comfortable, will be even more comfortable in the Premier League table come May.