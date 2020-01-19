Report: Aston Villa think they may be able to sign striker, days after he rejected them

Aston Villa continue to be linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to Le10 Sport in France, Aston Villa think they have new hope of a deal for Olivier Giroud after hearing that his move to Inter Milan stalling.

It's claimed that Inter have yet to even make a concrete proposal for Giroud, despite the fact that boss Antonio Conte wants to reunite with his former Chelsea man.

Additionally, it's believed that the Italian side need to offload players first before signing Giroud, with the likes of Valentino Lazaro, Matias Vecino and Matteo Politano being lined up to leave.

Still, this delay has allegedly given Villa hope that they can swoop in and sign Giroud, with Dean Smith's men allegedly ready to try 'anything' to bring him to Villa Park.

Villa have lost Wesley for the rest of the season and sold Jonathan Kodjia to Al-Gharafa, meaning that whilst Genk's Mbwana Samatta looks to be coming in, at least one more striker is needed.

Giroud fits the bill for Villa, as he's a proven Premier League striker desperate for first-team football, with just five Premier League appearances to his name this season.

The 33-year-old has already rejected Villa just days according to Goal, preferring to hold out for Inter – but these new developments may just change things, even though Villa can't take him on loan given that they have already signed Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea.

A move to Italy still seems the most likely situation for Giroud, but whilst a deal is hanging in the balance, Villa have hope – and a slim chance.