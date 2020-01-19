Report: Arsenal seriously considering £50m bid for 21-year-old defender this month

Arsenal are again being linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are seriously considering a £50million move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this month.

It's claimed that Leipzig are expecting bids for Upamecano this month, and the Gunners are now contemplating a big-money move for him.

Arsenal weren't expected to be big spenders this month, but this may well be a case of fearing other clubs will get in and sign Upamecano before they can.

Splashing £50million on the centre back this month would be a surprise, but it may well be a sign of how much Mikel Arteta is concerned about his back line.

Shkodran Mustafi was pressed into action against Sheffield United, an that's not exactly ideal for the Gunners, so Upamecano may join fellow Frenchman Layvin Kurzawa as a prime target.

The 21-year-old has starred for Leipzig since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, impressing not only with his strength and aerial ability, but also with a decent reading of the game for somebody so young.

Arsenal have looked a little old at the back when David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have played together, so adding someone like Upamecano would really help.

With Leipzig expecting offers, this could be the perfect time to strike for Upamecano, and with just 18 months left on his deal with the Bundesliga side, Arsenal may well feel that £50million will be enough to secure a deal.