Report: £7m player to leave Aston Villa imminently

Lovre Kalinic will reportedly leave Aston Villa in the coming days.

According to The Express & Star, Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic will leave the club on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that 29-year-old goalkeeper will part company with Villa on a loan deal in the coming days.

Not needed at Aston Villa

Kalinic joined Villa from Gent in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £7 million.

The Croatia international goalkeeper made seven appearances in the Championship for Villa during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored.

The 29-year-old has not featured at all in the Premier League so far this campaign, and following the arrival of Pepe Reina in the January transfer window, he is now the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Villa Park.

Villa clearly do not need Kalinic, and the goalkeeper himself would benefit by going to another club - perhaps on loan - for the rest of the season.

Dean Smith’s side are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 23 matches.