Player who Celtic lost for free dubbed one of Europe's best

Shane Callaghan
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata celebrates at the balcony in front of more than 8000 supporters at the Grand-Place, Grote Markt in Brussels city center, as Belgian national football team Red...
Dedryck Boyata is thriving away from Celtic it seems.

Dedryck Boyata of Hertha BSC and Aarón Martín of FSV Mainz 05 during the game between the 1.FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC on september 14, 2019 in Mainz, Germany.

It's probably fair to say that Celtic haven't missed Dedryck Boyata all that much.

Christopher Jullien, a £7 million signing last summer, has formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with Kristoffer Ajer, while the likes of fit-again Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton are admirable deputies.

But it looks like Boyata isn't missing Celtic that much either.

The Belgium international joined Hertha Berlin on a Bosman last summer after four years in Glasgow.

 

And, according to his manager Jurgen Klinsmann, the 29-year-old is among Europe's finest defenders right now.

The former Manchester City ace has played 15 Bundesliga games for the German side this season, scoring once.

Here's what Klinsmann said about the former Celtic star, via The Scottish Sun: "For me, Dedryck Boyata is one of Europe's best defenders at the moment. He's at the top of his game and he's been absolutely terrific for me. Since I arrived here, at every training session and every game he's been inspirational."

It'll probably still irk the Hoops' chief executive Peter Lawwell that he lost Boyata for free.

Eleven months before leaving, Celtic - then managed by Brendan Rodgers - turned down a £9 million bid from Fulham for the big centre-half which, in hindsight, looks a mistake.

That being said, perhaps the Bhoys might not have won a third successive treble last season without Boyata at the heart of their defence, and you can't put a price on history.

Dedryck Boyata of Celtic and Scott Brown of Celtic looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on October 18, 2017...

