Player thinks West Ham United were ‘unlucky’ against Everton

West Ham United drew with Everton on Saturday.

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Everton on Saturday.

The Hammers played out a 1-1 draw with the Toffees at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Issa Diop put the home team in the lead in the 40th minute when he headed in from Robert Snodgrass’s free kick.

The Merseyside outfit restored parity just four minutes later when Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net with a diving header after Mason Holgate had flicked on Lucas Digne's corner.

Snodgrass believes that West Ham were “unlucky” against Everton, and has also praised his teammate Diop for his goal.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium, hosts West Ham had 49% of the possession, took 12 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Everton had 51% of the possession, took 11 shots of which three were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.