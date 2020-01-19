Quick links

Player reportedly makes decision on his future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...
Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Thomas Lemar.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano on January 04, 2020 in Madrid, Spain .

According to Le10 Sport, Thomas Lemar does not plan to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, meaning that Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to wait until the summer of 2020 to try their luck.

RMC Sport has claimed that despite having a host of clubs interested in securing his services this month, Lemar has decided to stay at Atletico beyond the January transfer window and will make a further decision on his future at the end of the season.

 

Foot Mercato recently claimed that Tottenham want to bring the 24-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, while Goal.com has claimed of interest from Wolves in the France international - who has the versatility to play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

Understandable stance

While moving to Tottenham or Wolves in January would have been a much-needed change of scene for Lemar given his struggles at Atletico, one can understand his decision to stay.

After all, it would not be easy for the former AS Monaco star to go to a new club in the middle of the season and make an immediate impact.

Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

