Player reportedly makes decision on his future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves speculation

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Thomas Lemar.

According to Le10 Sport, Thomas Lemar does not plan to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, meaning that Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to wait until the summer of 2020 to try their luck.

RMC Sport has claimed that despite having a host of clubs interested in securing his services this month, Lemar has decided to stay at Atletico beyond the January transfer window and will make a further decision on his future at the end of the season.

Foot Mercato recently claimed that Tottenham want to bring the 24-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, while Goal.com has claimed of interest from Wolves in the France international - who has the versatility to play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

Understandable stance

While moving to Tottenham or Wolves in January would have been a much-needed change of scene for Lemar given his struggles at Atletico, one can understand his decision to stay.

After all, it would not be easy for the former AS Monaco star to go to a new club in the middle of the season and make an immediate impact.