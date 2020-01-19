Pepe Reina tweets after Aston Villa debut, some Liverpool fans respond

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa on Saturday.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has taken to Twitter to express his delight at making his debut for his new club on Saturday afternoon.

Reina, who joined Villa on loan from AC Milan in the January transfer window, was in action against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in the Premier League.

It was the former Liverpool goalkeeper’s debut for the Villans in the Premier League, and the 37-year-old played well to help Dean Smith’s side to a 1-1 draw at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Spaniard enjoyed a very good debut for Dean Smith’s side, as he made a very good save early one and a world-class one late in the game.

With Villa fighting for survival in the Premier League this season, they need a brilliant goalkeeper, and in Reina they have got just that, and he will be a key figure in the team in the coming weeks and months.

Reina has expressed his delight on Twitter at being back in the Premier League, and some fans of his former club Liverpool have responded positively to his post-match message.

Happy with the first game back in the @premierleague after some years! We’ll take this point to build up from there Thanks to many traveling supporters Up the @AVFCOfficial! #AVFC #UTV pic.twitter.com/CVAqKbRhdk — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) January 18, 2020

