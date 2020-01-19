Our View: After QPR disappointment, Marcelo Bielsa has good news for Leeds fans

Leeds United lost against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Gaetano Berardi will return to action soon.

Bielsa made the comment about the defender after Leeds’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers away from home in London in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

It was a disappointing result for the Whites and saw their poor run of form continue, but the Leeds head coach did have a positive bit of news regarding 31-year-old Berardi, who can operate as a left-back or as a centre-back.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about Forshaw and Berardi’s injury: “Don’t know about Forshaw. Berardi injured, but we think he will return fast.”

Good news for Leeds United fans

While defence is not exactly the area that Leeds need to be concerned about - they need a back-up striker to Patrick Bamford who can compete with him for a place in the starting lineup - the Whites will be a better team when Berardi is back in action.

The 31-year-old last played a competitive game on January 6 when he turned out against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Leeds need to get back to winning ways soon, or they could see their season unravel, as they aim to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.