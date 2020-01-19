'No disrespect': Paul Merson sends warning to Aston Villa about potentially signing £27m ace

Christian Benteke has been touted to make a return to Aston Villa.

Paul Merson has warned Aston Villa about potentially signing Christian Benteke this month as he thinks that he would be a 'big gamble' and his wages could become an issue if the club was to get relegated.

Dean Smith's side are in need of some firepower this month following the season-ending injury to Wesley, imminent departure of Jonathan Kodjia and constant injury problems to Keinan Davis.

Youngster Indiana Vassilev did come off the bench on Saturday to make his Premier League debut. And whilst he didn't find the back of the net, his off-the-ball movement and pressing helped Villa secure a point against Brighton.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (18/01/20 at 1:40 pm), Merson shares why he has a problem with a Benteke like transfer to Villa this month.

“It's a big gamble,” Merson told Sky Sports. “You are naming these players and they are going to be on a bit of money. You have to pay for them and if you do get relegated then you're finished.

“It can be [the difference between keeping them up] but it's a big gamble. I know [they have spent a lot of money] and then you have to bring someone in, give them £60-70k-a-week and you get relegated and it's a hard one.

“It's hard enough to score goals in a very good team in the Premier League. To score goals, no disrespect to a bottom half team, it's going to be even harder.”

In 2016, after his struggles at Liverpool, Benteke made a £27 million switch to Selhurst Park [BBC Sport] as he tried to re-live his glory days from Villa at Palace.

Initially, things went well for Benteke in the capital but things soon went the other way for the Belgian, who not only struggles to score goals now but he also doesn't test the keeper as much.

Some do feel that a return to Villa Park would help Benteke gain some confidence and belief back because he would be at a place where he made a name for himself. If Villa did push for his services then it would be a huge risk, but considering where they are in the table, it's perhaps a risk worth taking.