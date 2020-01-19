Quick links

'No disrespect': Paul Merson sends warning to Aston Villa about potentially signing £27m ace

Amir Mir
A dejected Aston Villa manager
Christian Benteke has been touted to make a return to Aston Villa.

Christian Benteke of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Paul Merson has warned Aston Villa about potentially signing Christian Benteke this month as he thinks that he would be a 'big gamble' and his wages could become an issue if the club was to get relegated.

Dean Smith's side are in need of some firepower this month following the season-ending injury to Wesley, imminent departure of Jonathan Kodjia and constant injury problems to Keinan Davis.

Youngster Indiana Vassilev did come off the bench on Saturday to make his Premier League debut. And whilst he didn't find the back of the net, his off-the-ball movement and pressing helped Villa secure a point against Brighton. 

 

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (18/01/20 at 1:40 pm), Merson shares why he has a problem with a Benteke like transfer to Villa this month.

“It's a big gamble,” Merson told Sky Sports. “You are naming these players and they are going to be on a bit of money. You have to pay for them and if you do get relegated then you're finished.

“It can be [the difference between keeping them up] but it's a big gamble. I know [they have spent a lot of money] and then you have to bring someone in, give them £60-70k-a-week and you get relegated and it's a hard one.

“It's hard enough to score goals in a very good team in the Premier League. To score goals, no disrespect to a bottom half team, it's going to be even harder.”

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

In 2016, after his struggles at Liverpool, Benteke made a £27 million switch to Selhurst Park [BBC Sport] as he tried to re-live his glory days from Villa at Palace.

Initially, things went well for Benteke in the capital but things soon went the other way for the Belgian, who not only struggles to score goals now but he also doesn't test the keeper as much. 

Some do feel that a return to Villa Park would help Benteke gain some confidence and belief back because he would be at a place where he made a name for himself. If Villa did push for his services then it would be a huge risk, but considering where they are in the table, it's perhaps a risk worth taking.

Dean Smith manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

