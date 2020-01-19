Nahki Wells makes Leeds admission

Nahki Wells scored the goal that beat Leeds United on Saturday.

Nahki Wells has admitted that he owes his winner against Leeds United on Saturday to good fortune.

The QPR hitman scored the only goal of the game as Mark Warburton's side edged out promotion-chasing Leeds 1-0 at Loftus Road.

It was the Whites' second successive defeat and this one hurt because of controversial nature of the winner.

Television replays indicate that the ball struck Wells on the hand just before tucking home the opening goal.

And the 29-year-old striker concedes that he was lucky to get away with it, telling his club's official website: "There was no intention from me. It’s just a bit of luck that it’s hit me there and sometimes you get those.

“I have had a goal or two chopped off this season, which should have stood, so it is swings and roundabouts. It got us three points and that is what I am most happy about.”

Leeds will look to get back to winning ways on the 28th when old rivals Millwall come to town.

Neil Harris is no longer in charge of the Londoners but there still should be an element of spice, though Marcelo Bielsa's side can't afford to take their eyes off the big picture.

These back-to-back defeats have severely cut Leeds' cushion in the automatic promotion places.

United are still second but only four points separates them and third-placed Fulham, and losing to the Lions next week could spell real, real trouble.