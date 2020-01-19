Quick links

Leeds United

Fulham

Championship

Michael Gray names the Championship rival striker Leeds United ‘need’

Subhankar Mondal
Aleksandar Mitrović of Fulham is seen to by team medical staff during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Fulham at the KCOM Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Hull, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic is the striker Leeds United need, says Michael Gray.

Aleksandar Mitrović of Fulham battles with Jordy de Wijs of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Fulham at the KCOM Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Hull,...

Michael Gray has stated on Twitter that Leeds United need Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Gray, who had two loan spells at Leeds from Blackburn Rovers, made the comment while responded to a post on Twitter.

 

Proven Championship goalscorer

Mitrovic may have had a mixed period in the Premier League, but the Serbia international is a proven striker at the Championship level.

According to WhoScored, the former Newcastle United striker has scored 18 goals and provided one assist in 26 Championship appearances for the Cottagers so far this season.

During the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, the Serbia international scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 20 Championship games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2016-17, Mitrovic made 11 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the Championship for Newcastle, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need for a striker

Leeds’s recent results and performances have underlined the need for Marcelo Bielsa’s side to sign a striker in the January transfer window, as they simply cannot rely on Patrick Bamford to deliver the goods all the time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch