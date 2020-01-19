Michael Gray names the Championship rival striker Leeds United ‘need’

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic is the striker Leeds United need, says Michael Gray.

Michael Gray has stated on Twitter that Leeds United need Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Gray, who had two loan spells at Leeds from Blackburn Rovers, made the comment while responded to a post on Twitter.

Proven Championship goalscorer

Mitrovic may have had a mixed period in the Premier League, but the Serbia international is a proven striker at the Championship level.

According to WhoScored, the former Newcastle United striker has scored 18 goals and provided one assist in 26 Championship appearances for the Cottagers so far this season.

During the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, the Serbia international scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 20 Championship games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2016-17, Mitrovic made 11 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the Championship for Newcastle, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need for a striker

Leeds’s recent results and performances have underlined the need for Marcelo Bielsa’s side to sign a striker in the January transfer window, as they simply cannot rely on Patrick Bamford to deliver the goods all the time.