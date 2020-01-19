Michael Ball fumes at Everton player & claims he needs to be told 'a few home truths'

Everton recorded a score draw against West Ham United on Saturday.

Michael Ball wasn't impressed with Fabian Delph during Everton's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday as he slammed him for a 'daft challenge' during the game at the London Stadium.

The former Everton man claimed that Delph needs to be told 'a few home truths' as he clearly wasn't impressed with what he was seeing from the summer signing.

It has been a tough few weeks for Everon recently, with the players coming under the spotlight from their fans as performances became worse and worse.

Nonetheless, during Everton's 1-1 draw at West Ham, where Delph played the entire game, Ball sent this tweet about the summer signing from his personal Twitter account.

Someone needs to tell Delph a few home truths see how he likes it.



Daft challenge ! — Michael Ball (@bally03) January 18, 2020

When Delph arrived at Goodison Park in the summer from Premier League champions, Manchester City, it was seen as a pretty smart purchase.

But it has been far from it for the former England international who has been questioned and is under serious pressure to turn the club's season around.

It isn't just Delph who is under the spotlight, but many other senior players within the squad, and it is fair to say that if Everton continue to produce indifferent performances then in the summer it wouldn't be a surprise if there is a major clear out.

Everton's aim for a number of seasons now has been to try and get into the top-four places but it simply hasn't worked out for the likes of Ronald Koeman and most recently Marco Silva.

There's no doubt that Carlo Ancelotti, in terms of name and stature, is their biggest appointment to date and they will be hoping he can deliver the goods for them in these coming 18 or so months.