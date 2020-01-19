‘Looks completely out of his depth’: Some Newcastle fans hammering one player

Emil Krafth was in action for Newcastle United against Chelsea on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Emil Krafth against Chelsea at home.

Krafth was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Chelsea at St. James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old right-back did not have a good game on a personal level, as the Sweden international struggled, especially defensively in the second half.

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, took 38 touches, made three tackles and three clearances, and put in three cross.

So far this season, Krafth has made six starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Steve Bruce’s side, according to WhoScored.

The win against Chelsea means that the Magpies are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 29 points from 23 matches, seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Krafth against Chelsea, and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good early crosses by Krafth??? He had a nightmare today. The lad looks totally out of his depth to me — Nufc42 (@nufc42) January 18, 2020

Get this one done asap please @NUFC. Exciting young player, huge potential and leaps and bounds ahead of Krafth as a wing-back. https://t.co/UAOzSM9hcC — NUFC (@ScoutNUFC) January 19, 2020

Yeah he really is so poor!! Looks completely out of his depth in the prem — Jake Overland (@JakeOverland) January 18, 2020

Krafth is appalling looks so out of his depth in the prem — Gbaz (@gbaznufc) January 18, 2020

As a Swedish NUFC fan, I agree — GP (@GP18089407) January 18, 2020

Or a cheese slice. — JOP (@40yearsofhurt) January 18, 2020