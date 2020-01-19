Quick links

‘Looks completely out of his depth’: Some Newcastle fans hammering one player

Subhankar Mondal
Emil Krafth of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Emil Krafth was in action for Newcastle United against Chelsea on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Emil Krafth against Chelsea at home.

Krafth was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Chelsea at St. James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old right-back did not have a good game on a personal level, as the Sweden international struggled, especially defensively in the second half.

 

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, took 38 touches, made three tackles and three clearances, and put in three cross.

So far this season, Krafth has made six starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Steve Bruce’s side, according to WhoScored.

The win against Chelsea means that the Magpies are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 29 points from 23 matches, seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Krafth against Chelsea, and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

